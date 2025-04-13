Postgame Takeaways: Reds Sweep Pirates Behind Hunter Greene's Stellar Outing
The Cincinnati Reds (8-8) beat the Pittsburgh Pirates (5-11) 4-0 on Sunday afternoon. Here are our postgame takeaways:
Greene's Scoreless Streak Continues
Hunter Greene stranded runners in scoring position in each of the first two innings on Sunday. After that, he absolutely dominated.
The 25-year-old struck out eight and allowed just two hits over seven scoreless innings. Greene has not given up a run in his last 18 2/3 innings and his ERA is down to 0.98 on the season.
Ian Gibaut came on in relief on Greene and pitched a 1-2-3 scoreless eighth inning and Tony Santillan worked a perfect ninth inning.
Timely Hitting Fuels Offense
Despite having just six hits on Sunday, the Reds came up with hits at the right time. In the third, Santiago Espinal hit a bloop single that scored Austin Wynns and TJ Friedl to give the Reds a 2-0 lead.
The Reds added two more runs in the fifth on a Friedl fielder's choice and an RBI single by Elly De La Cruz.
News and Notes
- The Reds have won five of their last six games.
- Noelvi Marte stole his first base of the season.
- The Reds went 3-for-9 with runners in scoring position.
- The Reds are 5-2 when scoring four or more runs.
- The Reds are 7-2 when they score first.
- Spencer Steer went 0-4 and is hitting .109.
- Jeimer Candelario went 0-4 and is hitting .132.
- Jake Fraley went 0-3 and is hitting .171.
Up Next
The Reds are off on Monday before hosting the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday at 6:40 ET. Nick Lodolo will start on the mound for the Reds.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast