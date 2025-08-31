Reds Manager Terry Francona Addresses Questionable Decision in Loss to Cardinals
The Cincinnati Reds lost their fifth straight game on Saturday, falling 4-2 to the St. Louis Cardinals.
In the bottom of the ninth inning, trailing by two, the Reds had their first two batters reach base. With Will Banfield up to bat, the Reds asked him to put down a sacrifice bunt. He bunted the pitch back to the pitcher and the Cardinals were able to get the lead runner out at third base.
The move was certainly a questionable one. With the bunt attempt, it took the Reds win probability from 31.2% to 19.3%.
Terry Francona was asked after the game if he favors the bunt in that situation.
"I would never say always," he said. "I think that was the right thing for us to do with who is hitting and who was coming up."
The Reds have lost eight of their last nine games and will look to avoid their second straight sweep on Sunday afternoon.
You can watch and listen to Francona and Jose Trevino's postgame comments below:
