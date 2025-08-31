Inside The Reds

Reds Manager Terry Francona Addresses Questionable Decision in Loss to Cardinals

The Reds lost their fifth straight game on Saturday night.

Greg Kuffner

Aug 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona (77) walks out to the mound in the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Aug 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona (77) walks out to the mound in the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Reds lost their fifth straight game on Saturday, falling 4-2 to the St. Louis Cardinals.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, trailing by two, the Reds had their first two batters reach base. With Will Banfield up to bat, the Reds asked him to put down a sacrifice bunt. He bunted the pitch back to the pitcher and the Cardinals were able to get the lead runner out at third base.

The move was certainly a questionable one. With the bunt attempt, it took the Reds win probability from 31.2% to 19.3%.

Terry Francona was asked after the game if he favors the bunt in that situation.

"I would never say always," he said. "I think that was the right thing for us to do with who is hitting and who was coming up."

The Reds have lost eight of their last nine games and will look to avoid their second straight sweep on Sunday afternoon.

You can watch and listen to Francona and Jose Trevino's postgame comments below:

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

