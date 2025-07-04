Reds Manager Terry Francona and Others React to 9-6 Comeback Win Over Phillies
The Reds came from behind after being down 3-0 early on Friday to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 9-6.
Andrew Abbott gave up four runs on nine hits in just 3 1/3 innings, but the bullpen delivered and gave up just two runs over 5 2/3 innings to close out the game.
"I don't know about the fatigue," Reds manager Terry Francona said of Abbott. "I just didn't think he was finishing. He was making some mistakes. Even when he got two strikes, he just wasn't putting guys away. Pretty good lineup there too."
Spencer Steer, who was scratched from the lineup on Wednesday after being hit in the hand by a pitch, gave the Reds a 5-3 lead with a double down the left field line in the third inning. The Reds would never surrender the lead.
"You have to find every way possible to play," Steer said. "It was good to go."
Francona had high praise for Steer.
"I would say he's one of the tougher kids I've seen. He played with that shoulder all last year and then to start this spring. I know that thing didn't feel great."
You can watch Steer, Francona, and Abbott's postgame interviews below:
