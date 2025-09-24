Reds Offense Struggles to Find Big Hit, Fall to Pirates 4-2 on Tuesday
CINCINNATI -- It was a frustrating night for the Reds at the plate. After Elly De La Cruz's two-run home run in the bottom of the second made it a 4-2 game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Reds didn't score the rest of the game. Pittsburgh didn't score either, which makes it even more frustrating.
On a night with nearly 30,000 fans in attendance, the Reds' offense was how it's been all season. Their offensive deficiencies showed themselves again tonight, with not being able to get runners in and lacking plate discipline.
The Reds fell behind early 4-0, with the Pirates piling on four runs in the top of the second. After De La Cruz's two-run home run, it looked like the Reds were going to maybe rally and come back. They had their chances, but they couldn't get the big hit.
Let's look at the key takeaways from Tuesday night's 4-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Double Plays Stymie The Reds Rallies
The Reds did a good job of getting on base Tuesday night. They just couldn’t do anything with those baserunners.
Cincinnati had three inning-ending double plays Tuesday night. Those are deflating, especially when they end innings. Not to mention, they were in the final three innings.
Give the Pirates defense credit. They still needed to turn them cleanly, and they did.
Brady Singer Battles To Keep Reds In The Game
Brady Singer bounced back nicely after allowing four runs in the top of the second inning Tuesday night. He didn’t allow any runs the rest of the way in pitching 5 1/3 innings.
Singer allowed seven hits, but only three came after the second inning. He didn’t walk any batters, and he struck out three batters.
Coming over in a trade from Kansas City last November, Singer has done a really good job adding depth to the Reds' rotation. It remains to be seen if Singer will start again in the regular season, but Reds fans should feel comfortable with him on the mound if he does.
Updating The National League Wild Card Race
With the 4-2 loss, the Reds are now 80-77 with five games remaining.
In Chicago, the New York Mets trailed 6-1 in the top of the fifth. Unfortunately, they rallied to take the lead 7-6 in the bottom of the sixth at the time this story was published. If the Mets hang on, they will take a one-game lead on the Reds for the third National League Wild Card.
The Arizona Diamondbacks play the Los Angeles Dodgers in southern California later tonight, while the San Francisco Giants play the St. Louis Cardinals by The Bay later tonight.
On Deck
Wednesday night is an elite pitching matchup at Great American Ball Park.
Reds right-hander Hunter Greene (7-4, 2.74 ERA) will start against Pirates right-hander Paul Skenes (10-10, 2.03 ERA). This is about as good as it gets with what is at stake.
First pitch is at 6:40 E.T. on FanDuel Sports Network Cincinnati and 700WLW.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast