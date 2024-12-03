The Cincinnati Reds Should Not Pursue Jesse Winker in Free Agency
The Cincinnati Reds need better outfielders than Jesse Winker.
The Reds and Winker are rumored to have mutual interest in a reunion. The Reds are looking for an injection of talent for the outfield. They probably don't want to spend a mint to get it.
Winker is not the way, though.
He had a nice season in 2024, but he still slugged just .405. So it’s not like the Reds would be adding a ton of power. He also cannot hit lefties and he cannot field. He was the seventh worst fielder, regardless of position, in all of baseball, according the stat cast metic Outs Above Average at -11.
There are a lot of free agent options out there and a lot of trade options out there. They shouldn't leave any stone unturned in their quest to bolster their lineup and their outfield.
Winker is low on that list. The only way this kind of makes sense is if they trade Jake Fraley.
Given the choice, though, I would rather have Fraley than Winker.
