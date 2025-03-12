Inside The Reds

Watch: Reds' Superstar Elly De La Cruz Focused on the Little Things in Spring Training

MLB Network was at a Reds camp on Tuesday.

Greg Kuffner

Mar 4, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Mar 4, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Elly De La Cruz is coming off just his first full season as a professional, and even after finishing eighth in the National League MVP voting, he's looking to be even better in 2025.

"I am focused on taking quality ABs," De La Cruz told MLB Network on Tuesday. "Every at-bat counts, even here in spring training. My body is ready to start the season and be healthy."

The young shortstop has had an incredible spring thus far, slashing .526/.609/1.158. Yes, you read that right, that adds up to a 1.767 OPS.

One thing De La Cruz is trying to continue to improve is his hitting from the right-hand side.

In 2024, the 23-year-old had an OPS of .876 left-handed and an OPS of .661 right-handed.

"I work on it a lot in the cages and in batting practice. I work the same on both sides, and I feel comfortable from both sides right now."

De La Cruz sure seems to be more comfortable. The switch hitter is 5-8 with three extra-base hits, batting right-handed this spring.

See De La Cruz's full interview with MLB Network below.

Published
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

