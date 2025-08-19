Why the Cincinnati Reds Are Winning the Brady Singer Trade
When you look at Brady Singer's numbers on the season as a whole, they don't blow you away, but they also don't tell the whole story.
The Reds traded Jonathan India and Joey Wiemer to the Kansas City Royals in the offseason for Brady Singer. It was a trade that gathered lots of differing opinions from Reds fans since India was a fan-favorite in Cincinnati.
On the season, Singer is 11-9 with a 4.18 ERA with 123 strikeouts in 25 starts. He's given up seven runs in two separate starts. If you take out those two starts, his numbers would be much better.
The 29-year-old has made 10 starts of six-plus innings with two runs or fewer allowed, and in 17 outings, he’s worked at least five innings while holding opponents to three runs or less. Night in and night out, Singer provides you with an opportunity to win.
Singer's fWAR on the season is 2.3.
India, on the other hand, has not played very well for Kansas City. The 28-year-old is slashing .238/.324/.353 with a wRC+ of 89 and a fWAR of -0.3. The veteran had 34 extra-base hits and zero stolen bases.
The front office takes a lot of heat, but this deal stands out as a clear win for the Reds.
