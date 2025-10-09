2025 Reds Draft Pick Shines in First Professional Season
We saw a plethora of great performances across all levels in the Cincinnati Reds Minor League farm system during the 2025 season.
Kien Vu was the Reds' ninth-round draft pick in the 2025 MLB Draft out of Arizona State. His first week with the Tortugas would see him reach base just one time, via a hit-by-pitch. The following week, he was named the Player of the Week. He would finish his season with a .273/.371/.532 slash line with eight doubles, four home runs, and seven stolen bases in 23 games.
Vu split time between left field and center field with Daytona.
"We like that bat and we like the athlete," Reds Director of Amateur Scouting Joe Katuska told The Enquirer's Pat Brennan. "We think he can play all three outfield spots," Katuska said. "The entire outfield for Arizona State got drafted this year. (Brandon) Compton, (Isaiah) Jackson and Vu. We liked all three of those guys. We thought there was tremendous value. We thought that Kien would go off the board faster than he ended up going off. We're pretty excited. He's definitely a guy I'd highlight there. And yeah, even in a so-called down year, he still performed and we think there's some untapped upside there and he's a guy we're excited about getting."
The 21-year-old slashed .351/.453/.609 with 57 extra-base hits in three seasons at Arizona State.
Vu will most likely begin next season in Daytona, but with his experience, he could make the jump to Dayton. The 21-year-old outfielder will be a prospect to keep an eye on in 2026.
