Cincinnati Reds Minor League Recap: Top Performances From August 21, 2025
There were four scheduled games between the Cincinnati Reds Minor League affiliates on Thursday. Here are the top performances from those games:
Louisville Bats (53-70) Lost 8-7
- Hector Rodriguez went 3-4 with a home run, triple, two RBIs, and two runs scored.
- Sal Stewart went 1-3 with a RBI and a run scored.
- Blake Dunn went 2-5 with a double and a run scored.
- Christian Encarnacion-Strand went 1-4 with a double.
- Ryan Vilade went 2-4 with a RBI and a run scored.
- Lyon Richardson pitched one inning with two strikeouts.
- Buck Farmer pitched 1 1/3 innings with a hit, two walks and three strikeouts.
Chattanooga Lookouts (POSTPONED)
Dayton Dragons (38-75) Won 2-1
- Carlos Jorge went 1-5 with a double.
- Carlos Sanchez went 0-2 with two walks.
- Anthony Stephan went 1-3 with a walk.
- Peyton Stovall went 2-4 with a walk, run scored and a walk-off RBI single.
- Ryan McCrystal went 2-3 with a double.
- Jose Montero pitched 5 1/3 innings with two hits, a walk and five strikeouts.
- TJ Antone pitched one inning, allowing a hit with a strikeout.
Daytona Tortugas (56-61) Lost 16-5
- Alfredo Duno went 1-2 with a solo home run, and a walk.
- Kien Vu went 2-5 with a solo home run. His first professional home run.
- Tyson Lewis 1-5 with a double and three strikeouts.
- Mason Neville went 1-3 with a double and two strikeouts.
- Alfredo Alcantara went 1-3 with a run scored.
- Ichiro Cano went 2-4 with two strikeouts.
- Rafhlmil Torres went 1-2 with a RBI and two walks.
- Sheng-En Lin pitched 1 2/3 innings with three hits allowed, two runs, a walk with five strikeouts.
