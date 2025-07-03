Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Minor League Recap: Top Performances from July 2, 2025

Sal Stewart hit his eighth home run of the season.

Cincinnati Reds second baseman Sal Stewart (84) hits a homer in the eighth inning of a Cactus League game between the Cincinnati Reds and Los Angeles Dodgers, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz. Reds won 8-1.
Four Cincinnati Reds minor league affiliates were in action on Wednesday. Here is how their top prospect performed:

Louisville Bats (36-47) Lost 3-2

Francisco Urbaez went 3-5.
Noelvi Marte went 0-2 with two walks.
Blake Dunn went 2-4.
Luis Mey walked a batter and struck out a batter in a scoreless inning.

Chattanooga Lookouts (41-32) Won 3-2

Hector Rodriguez went 2-4 with a double.
Edwin Arroyo went 0-4.
Sal Stewart went 1-4 with his eighth home run of the season.
Cam Collier went 2-3 with a double.
Jay Allen II went 1-4.
Ethan O’Donnell went 2-4.
Austin Hendrick went 1-4.
Ryan Cardona gave up two hits over five scoreless innings. He walked three and struck out two.

Dayton Dragons (25-51) Lost 9-2

Leo Balcazar went 1-4.
Anthony Stephan went 0-4.
Carlos Sanchez went 1-3 with a walk.
Nestor Lorant gave up five runs on five hits in 3 2/3 innings. He walked two and struck out three.

Daytona Tortugas (36-41) Won 7-6

Sammy Stafura went 1-5.
Alfredo Duno went 2-5 with a double.
Esmith Pineda went 3-5 with two doubles.
Drew Davies went 1-4 with a stolen base.

