Cincinnati Reds Minor League Recap: Top Performances from June 13, 2025
Six Cincinnati Reds minor league affiliates were in action on Friday. Here is how their top prospects performed:
Louisville Bats (28-39) Won 9-6
- Blake Dunn went 1-4.
- Rece Hinds went 2-5 with a double.
- Jacob Hurtubise went 1-4.
- Joe La Sorsa gave up a run on one hit over 2/3 of an inning.
- Luis Mey gave up a hit and walked a batter, but threw a scoreless inning and picked up his third save of the season.
Dayton Dragons (19-42) Won 2-1
- Carlos Jorge went 0-4.
- Anthony Stephan went 0-3 with a walk.
- Leo Balcazar went 1-4.
- Cam Collier went 1-4.
- John Michael Faile went 1-4.
- Nestor Lorant gave up a run on five hits over 3 2/3 innings. He struck out five and did not walk a batter.
Daytona Tortugas (26-35) Lost 6-5
- Kyle Henley went 0-6.
- Sammy Stufura went 2-4 with a walk, a double, and a stolen base.
- Alfredo Duno went 0-2 with two walks.
- Carlos Danchez went 1-2 with three walks.
ACL Reds Lost 4-1
- Tyson Lewis went 0-3.
- Arnaldo Lantigua went 0-2 with a walk.
- Alfredo Alcantara went 0-2.
- Drew Davies went 0-3.
DSL Rojos Won 7-3
- Wanderly De La Cruz went 1-4.
- Liberts Aponte went 0-2 with a walk.
DSL Reds Won 7-6
- Adolfo Sanchez went 0-1 with two walks.
- Naibel Mariano went 0-4.
