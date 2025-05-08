Cincinnati Reds Minor League Update: Will Benson Homers, Sal Stewart Has Big Day
Four Cincinnati Reds minor league affiliates were in action on Wednesday.
Here is how their top prospects performed:
Louisville Bats (18-16) Won 6-5
- Ivan Johnson went 1-5.
- Will Benson went 2-4 with his seventh home run of the season.
- Sam Moll did not allow a hit or a run in his inning of work.
- Zach Maxwell gave up one hit and struck out a batter and converted his third save of the season.
Chattanooga Lookouts (15-13) Won 2-1
- Edwin Arroyo went 0-4.
- Hector Rodriguez went 2-4 with a double and a home run.
- Sal Stewart went 3-4 with a double.
- Ethan O'Donnell went 0-2 with two walks.
- Ryan Cardona did not allow a run over four innings. He walked three, allowed one hit, and struck out six.
- Hunter Parks pitched two scoreless innings in relief and struck out three.
Dayton Dragons (9-20) Lost 4-3
- Carlos Jorge went 0-3 with a walk.
- Yerlin Confidan went 1-4.
- Leo Balcazar went 0-4.
- John Michael Faile went 0-4.
- Jose Montero gave up one hit over five scoreless innings. He walked a batter and struck out three.
Daytona Tortugas (13-15) Off Day
ACL Reds (1-2)
- Arnaldo Lantigua went 1-5 with a double.
