Cincinnati Reds Minor League Update: Will Benson Homers, Sal Stewart Has Big Day

Benson hit his seventh home run of the season.

Greg Kuffner

Reds prospects outfielder Will Benson (30) and designated hitter Spencer Steers (7) embrace each other after Benson hit a homer in the third inning of the final spring training game between the Cincinnati Reds and Reds prospects, Tuesday, March 25, 2025, at Day Air Ballpark in Dayton.
Four Cincinnati Reds minor league affiliates were in action on Wednesday.

Here is how their top prospects performed:

Louisville Bats (18-16) Won 6-5

  • Ivan Johnson went 1-5.
  • Will Benson went 2-4 with his seventh home run of the season.
  • Sam Moll did not allow a hit or a run in his inning of work.
  • Zach Maxwell gave up one hit and struck out a batter and converted his third save of the season.

Chattanooga Lookouts (15-13) Won 2-1

  • Edwin Arroyo went 0-4.
  • Hector Rodriguez went 2-4 with a double and a home run.
  • Sal Stewart went 3-4 with a double.
  • Ethan O'Donnell went 0-2 with two walks.
  • Ryan Cardona did not allow a run over four innings. He walked three, allowed one hit, and struck out six.
  • Hunter Parks pitched two scoreless innings in relief and struck out three.

Dayton Dragons (9-20) Lost 4-3

  • Carlos Jorge went 0-3 with a walk.
  • Yerlin Confidan went 1-4.
  • Leo Balcazar went 0-4.
  • John Michael Faile went 0-4.
  • Jose Montero gave up one hit over five scoreless innings. He walked a batter and struck out three.

Daytona Tortugas (13-15) Off Day

ACL Reds (1-2)

  • Arnaldo Lantigua went 1-5 with a double.

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

