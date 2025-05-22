Down on the Farm: Jose Acuna Tosses a Gem, Cam Collier Has Big Game in Return From Injury
All five Cincinnati Reds minor league affiliates were in action on Wednesday.
Here is how their top prospects performed:
Louisville Bats (20-26) Lost 7-4
- Blake Dunn went 1-5.
- Ivan Johnson went 0-4.
- Jack Rogers went 1-3 with a walk and his first home run in Triple-A.
- Joe La Sorsa gave up a hit in his scoreless inning in relief.
- Connor Phillips gave up a hit in his scoreless inning in relief.
- Alexis Diaz gave up three runs on two hits in an inning of work. He walked two and struck out a batter.
Chattanooga Lookouts (20-20) Won 3-0
- Hector Rodriguez went 0-2 with three walks and a stolen base.
- Edwin Arroyo went 1-4 with a walk.
- Sal Stewart went 0-5.
- Ethan O"Donnell went 0-4.
- Jose Acuna gave up just two hits over six scoreless innings. He walked two and struck out five. Acuna's ERA is down to 1.66 this season.
Dayton Dragons (14-27) Lost 3-2
- Leo Balcazar went 0-4.
- Yerlin Confidan went 0-4.
- John Michael Faile went 0-4.
- Nestor Lorant gave up one run on three hits over five innings of work. He walked two and struck out one.
Daytona Tortugas (17-24) Lost 5-4
- Sammy Stafura went 0-3 with two walks.
- Kyle Henley went 3-5 with a double and his 21st stolen base of the season.
- Alfredo Duno went 0-4.
ACL Reds (6-8) Lost 11-5
- Cam Collier went 2-3 with a double and a walk.
- Alfredo Alcantara went 1-5.
