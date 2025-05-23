Four Cincinnati Reds Prospects Ranked in ESPN's Updated Top 50 List
Now that the baseball season is two months in, Kiley McDaniel from ESPN.com updated his top 50 prospects in Major League Baseball.
Chase Burns was the Reds' top-ranked prospect on the list at #12.
"Burns might not look like a command specialist with his loud delivery and upper-90s fastball, but he's in the strike zone an awful lot, McDaniel wrote. "His 86-90 mph slider is possibly the best breaking ball in the minor leagues, and his fastball sits 96-100 mph."
Reds catching prospect Alfredo Duno was ranked #43 on the list. Starting pitcher Rhett Lowder was ranked #48 and Chase Petty was ranked #49.
McDaniel has Duno ranked higher than just about any prospect list I've seen. The catcher is slashing .231/.346/.431 with 16 extra-base hits in 36 games this season for Low-A Daytona.
Rhett Lowder left last night's game in Triple-A Louisville with an injury.
You can see the full list here.
