Future Looks Bright: Six Cincinnati Reds Prospects Featured in New MLB Pipeline List
MLB Pipeline updated their "Top 100 Prospect Rankings" over the weekend and the Cincinnati Reds had six prospects make the list.
Chase Burns was ranked #26 before the season, but after dominating in his first six starts of the year, the right-hander has moved all the way up to #11.
Rhett Lowder has missed the entire season thus far due to injury, but still moved from #35 to #31.
Sal Stewart was ranked as the 84th best prospect in Major League Baseball before the season began and is now ranked 70th.
Cam Collier, who has also missed the beginning of the season due to injury, was ranked #91 before the season and has moved up to #75.
Edwin Arroyo was ranked #92 before the season began and has now moved up to #76.
Lastly, Chase Petty did not make MLB Pipeline'e Top 100 before the season began, but has moved up to #90.
You can see the full list here.
