Report: Cincinnati Reds Top Prospect Chase Burns Promoted After Stellar Start to 2025 Season
The Cincinnati Reds are promoting Chase Burns to Double-A Chattanooga, according to Charlie Goldsmith.
Burns was selected with the second overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft. The 22-year-old dominated at Wake Forest, going 10-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 191 strikeouts in 100 innings last season.
The right-hander started the 2025 season in High-A with the Dayton Dragons and made three starts with an ERA of 3.09. He struck out 20 in 11 2/3 innings.
"Chase is off to a solid start," Reds director of player development Jeremy Farrell told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon. "It was two cold-weather outings where he has shown the ability to throw his fastball for strikes and he punched out almost 50 percent of the batters he faced."
The Reds are being slightly more aggressive with Burns than their 2023 first-round draft pick. Rhett Lowder. Lowder made five starts in High-A Dayton before making 16 starts in Double-A.
Burns is expected to make his Double-A debut with Chattanooga on Saturday.
If Burns continues to have success, it wouldn't be surprising to see him in Cincinnati by the end of the season.
You can read Mark Sheldon's full article on Burns here.
