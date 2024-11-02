Inside The Reds

Arizona Fall League Update: Reds Pitching Prospect Luis Mey Shines Once Again

Mey has yet to surrender a run in the fall.

Greg Kuffner

October, 23, 2023; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Connor Phillips stands for a portrait during spring training, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, at the team s spring training facility in Goodyear, Ariz. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY NETWORK
October, 23, 2023; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Connor Phillips stands for a portrait during spring training, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, at the team s spring training facility in Goodyear, Ariz. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY NETWORK / Kareem Elgazzar-Imagn Images
In this story:

Three Reds players saw action on Friday's Arizona Fall League game.

Connor Phillips started on the mound for the Desert Dogs and gave up one run on one hit over three innings. He struggled with his command, issuing five walks, but he did have two strikeouts.

Edwin Arroyo started at shortstop and went 1-for-4 with one run scored.

Luis Mey continued his dominant fall and picked up his fifth save of the season with a perfect ninth inning. Mey has yet to allow a hit or a run in the fall.

The Desert Dogs won 5-2 and moved to 12-9 on the season.

Watch highlights of the game below:

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

Cincinnati Reds Star Matt McLain is Healthy, to Play in Arizona Fall League

Report: Cincinnati Reds Rule Out Six Popular Managerial Candidates

Cincinnati Reds Expected to Target Two Candidates for Manager Job, Including Former Red

Cincinnati Reds Expected to “Aggressively Pursue” Trade for 3-Time All-Star This Offseason

Three Qualities the Next Cincinnati Reds Manager Must Have

Skip Schumaker Has Key Trait Cincinnati Reds Are Looking For in Next Manager

Nine Candidates to be Next Manager of the Cincinnati Reds Following David Bell Firing

Rhett Lowder Dazzles in Final Appearance of 2024, Wraps Up Impressive First Season

Marty Brennaman Weighs in on Reds Manager Search, Believes They Should Target World Series Champion Terry Francona

Cincinnati Reds Will Have to Compete With Multiple Teams to Land Skip Schumaker

Look: No. 2 Overall Pick Chase Burns in Cincinnati Reds Uniform for First Time

Watch: Nick Krall Discusses Reds’ Decision to Fire Manager David Bell

Look: Cincinnati Reds 2025 Spring Training Schedule Released

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Home/News