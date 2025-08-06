Inside The Reds

Chicago Cubs Pitcher Makes Franchise History in Appearance vs. Cincinnati Reds

Not good.

Greg Kuffner

Jun 1, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles pitcher Andrew Kittredge (39) throws during the eighth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images
After giving up four runs in his appearance in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Reds, Andrew Kittredge tossed an immaculate inning in the seventh against the Reds on Wednesday.

Kittredge, who the Cubs acquired at the trade deadline, became the sixth Cubs pitcher in franchise history to throw an immaculate inning. An immaculate inning is when a pitcher strikes out three batters on just nine pitches.

Austin Hays, Gavin Lux, and Tyler Stephenson all struck out swinging on just three pitches.

You can the the inning below:

GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

