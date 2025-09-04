Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds on Wrong Side of History in Wednesday's Loss to Blue Jays

The Reds lost 13-9 on Wednesday.

Greg Kuffner

Sep 3, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Noelvi Marte (16) reacts after striking out in the ninth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Reds fell 13-9 to the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night at Great American Ball Park.

They had a 5-0 lead early, but the Blue Jays scored runs in seven straight innings to close out the game.

In doing so, they were on the wrong side of history.

The Reds are the only MLB team in the modern era to have a 5+ run lead at home but then allow a run in 7+ consecutive innings and lose the game, according to OptaSTATS.

The Reds fell to 70-70 on the season and are now five games back of the New York Mets for the third and final National League Wild Card spot.

They are off on Thursday before starting a three-game series with the Mets this weekend.

Greg Kuffner
