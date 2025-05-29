Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Option Rookie Reliever to Triple-A Louisville

Mey had his ups and downs with the Reds.

Greg Kuffner

May 23, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Luis Mey (62) pitches against the Chicago Cubs in the ninth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Reds announced on Thursday afternoon that they have optioned reliever Luis Mey to Triple-A Louisville.

Mey appeared in 14 games for the Reds. The 23-year-old has an ERA of 4.15 and a WHIP of 1.08 to go along with 14 strikeouts and seven walks.

Mey walked the first two batters he faced in Wednesday's game against the Royals and one of those base runners came around to score.

The flamethrower has all the talent in the world. If he continues to work on his command, he could be a high-leverage reliever for years to come for the Reds.

Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

