Cincinnati Reds Sign Six More Draft Picks, Including Fifth Round Pick

Per @BaseballAmerica the #Reds have signed their 11th, 12th, 13th, 14th and 17th round picks…



Jake Brink - $150,000

Carson Latimer - $150,000

Brady Afthim - $150,000

Bryce Archie - $150,000

Dylan King - $150,000



None of this affects draft pool due to all signing for $150,000