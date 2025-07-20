Cincinnati Reds Sign Six More Draft Picks, Including Fifth Round Pick
The Reds have signed their fifth-round pick, Eli Pitts. Pitts, a high school shortstop, signed for $572,500, which is $78,600 over the slot value.
With the 145th pick, the Reds selected high school outfielder Eli Pitts. He was ranked as the 10th-best player in the state of Georgia and was committed to the University of South Florida. He was not ranked in MLB.com's top 250 prospects.
The Reds also signed their 11th, 12th, 13th, 14th, and 17th round picks, according to Baseball America. They all signed for $150,000.
With the 324th pick of the 2025 MLB Draft, the Cincinnati Reds selected right-handed pitcher Jake Brink from College of Charleston. The 22-year-old has a 3.58 ERA with 82 strikeouts in 16 games and 93 innings last season.
The Reds selected right-handed pitcher Carson Latimer out of Sacramento State with the 354th pick of the MLB Draft. The 21-year-old had a 6.14 ERA with 28 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings over 15 games last season.
With the 384th pick of the MLB Draft, the Reds selected right-handed pitcher out of UCONN, Brady Afthim. The 22-year-old had a 2.70 ERA in 36 2/3 innings and 22 games for the Huskies last season.
The Reds selected right-handed pitcher Bryce Archie out of South Florida with the 414th pick of the MLB Draft. The 21-year-old had a 4.06 ERA in 44 1/3 innings and 15 games this season.
With the 504th pick in the 2025 MLB Draft, the Cincinnati Reds selected Dylan King, a catcher from UCF. The senior slashed .326/.442/.652 with 24 extra-base hits for the Knights last season.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast