Inside The Reds

'We Were on the Same Page' - Reds Starter Andrew Abbott Impresses in First Start of Season

The Reds pitching staff continues to impress.

Greg Kuffner

Apr 12, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Andrew Abbott (41) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Apr 12, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Andrew Abbott (41) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
In this story:

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Andrew Abbott was fantastic in his first start of the season on Saturday, allowing one run on two hits. He walked two and added five strikeouts in the Reds' 5-2 win over the Pirates.

"I think I executed overall pretty well today," Abbott said after the victory. "Obviously, I hate walking people. I got myself in good counts and was able to get some early contact. I was able to locate basically all of my pitches the whole night."

Cincinnati's pitching staff has been so excellent this season, it wouldn't be unreasonable to think Abbott would feel added pressure to perform in his first start back in the rotation.

"You always have to have that confidence in yourself that you belong or that you deserve the spot," Abbott added. "Anyone that they throw out there, we are all confident in giving 5, 6, 7, 8 innings. That puts us in a really good spot that we still have that internal competition trying to outdo one another."

Related: Elly De La Cruz and Terry Francona React to Win Over Pittsburgh Pirates

When asked how it was to work with Reds catcher Jose Trevino for the first time, Abbott had nothing but praise for him.

"Simple and easy. No shaking involved. We were on the same page all night," Abbott said. "The guy does his research. He's back there for you. He is going to block. He is a platinum-glover for a reason. It was really exciting."

Abbott has 3.78 ERA over 46 starts in his young career. If he can continue to pitch like he has in the past, the Reds may just have one of the best fifth starters in baseball.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut 

Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season

Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season

Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025

Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club

Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason

Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury

Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming

Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season

Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media

Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published |Modified
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

Home/News