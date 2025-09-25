Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds vs Pittsburgh Pirates Series Finale Delayed

The Reds are trying to avoid the sweep on Thursday.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds and Philadelphia Phillies wait to play as it rains on the at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Aug. 13, 2025.
Cincinnati Reds and Philadelphia Phillies wait to play as it rains on the at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Aug. 13, 2025. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The series finale between the Cincinnati Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates will be delayed on Thursday, according to Gordon Wittenmyer of The Enquirer.

The Reds are 80-78 and are looking to avoid being swept. They are tied with the Arizona Diamondbacks and just one game back of the New York Mets for the third and final National League Wild Card spot.

Nick Lodolo will start on the mound for the Reds on Thursday. The left-hander did not factor in the decision in his last start against the Cubs, allowing four runs on nine hits over 4 2/3 innings. He walked two and struck out seven.

Tyler Stephenson, who had four hits on Wednesday, is out of the lineup for the finale.

We will provide an update on the new start time when we have it.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds

Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut 

Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season

Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season

Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025

Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club

Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason

Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury

Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming

Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season

Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media

Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

Home/News