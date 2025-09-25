Cincinnati Reds vs Pittsburgh Pirates Series Finale Delayed
The series finale between the Cincinnati Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates will be delayed on Thursday, according to Gordon Wittenmyer of The Enquirer.
The Reds are 80-78 and are looking to avoid being swept. They are tied with the Arizona Diamondbacks and just one game back of the New York Mets for the third and final National League Wild Card spot.
Nick Lodolo will start on the mound for the Reds on Thursday. The left-hander did not factor in the decision in his last start against the Cubs, allowing four runs on nine hits over 4 2/3 innings. He walked two and struck out seven.
Tyler Stephenson, who had four hits on Wednesday, is out of the lineup for the finale.
We will provide an update on the new start time when we have it.
