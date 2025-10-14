Inside The Reds

Four Cincinnati Reds Pitchers Expected to Be on Innings Limit in 2026

This isn't surprising.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Chase Burns (26) throws a pitch in the eighth inning of the MLB National League Wild Card Game 2 between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025. The Reds were eliminated from the postseason with an 8-4 loss to the reining World Series Champions La Dodgers.
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Chase Burns (26) throws a pitch in the eighth inning of the MLB National League Wild Card Game 2 between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025. The Reds were eliminated from the postseason with an 8-4 loss to the reining World Series Champions La Dodgers. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

There is a lot of talk this offseason about how much pitching depth the Reds have in their organization, but it's important to note that several key pitchers are expected to be on an innings limit in the 2026 season.

"Several Reds pitchers will be on innings limits in 2026," Charlie Goldsmith of Charlie's Chalkboard wrote. "With Brandon Williamson and Julian Aguiar coming off of Tommy John surgery, Rhett Lowder coming off of a lost season and Chase Burns still so early in his professional career, the Reds have a lot of starters that will need to be managed."

As Charlie noted, Williamson and Aguiar are both coming off Tommy John Surgery. Neither threw a pitch in a live game in 2025.

Rhett Lowder pitched in a couple of rehab games before having multiple setbacks and also never threw a pitch for the Reds last season. He is pitching in the Arizona Fall League and tossed two scoreless innings last weekend.

Chase Burns logged 109 1/3 innings between the minor and major leagues this season, and the Reds plan to gradually increase that workload. They're not going to push him to 200 innings right away next year.

While it might feel like the Reds have plenty of pitching to deal for a bat, it doesn't feel like the front office feels the same way.

“It’s really hard to say we’re going to go trade a pitcher – and I’m not sure you’re going to trade a pitcher for offense,” Krall told The Enquirer's Charlie Goldsmith. “You might end up trading the pitcher for a prospect and then go have to sign the offense."

It will be an interesting offseason for the Reds.

Home/News