Four Cincinnati Reds Pitchers Expected to Be on Innings Limit in 2026
There is a lot of talk this offseason about how much pitching depth the Reds have in their organization, but it's important to note that several key pitchers are expected to be on an innings limit in the 2026 season.
"Several Reds pitchers will be on innings limits in 2026," Charlie Goldsmith of Charlie's Chalkboard wrote. "With Brandon Williamson and Julian Aguiar coming off of Tommy John surgery, Rhett Lowder coming off of a lost season and Chase Burns still so early in his professional career, the Reds have a lot of starters that will need to be managed."
As Charlie noted, Williamson and Aguiar are both coming off Tommy John Surgery. Neither threw a pitch in a live game in 2025.
Rhett Lowder pitched in a couple of rehab games before having multiple setbacks and also never threw a pitch for the Reds last season. He is pitching in the Arizona Fall League and tossed two scoreless innings last weekend.
Chase Burns logged 109 1/3 innings between the minor and major leagues this season, and the Reds plan to gradually increase that workload. They're not going to push him to 200 innings right away next year.
While it might feel like the Reds have plenty of pitching to deal for a bat, it doesn't feel like the front office feels the same way.
“It’s really hard to say we’re going to go trade a pitcher – and I’m not sure you’re going to trade a pitcher for offense,” Krall told The Enquirer's Charlie Goldsmith. “You might end up trading the pitcher for a prospect and then go have to sign the offense."
It will be an interesting offseason for the Reds.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Reds Infielder Matt McLain Reflects on Frustrating Season After Wild Card Series Loss
One Under-The-Radar Reds Prospect Participating in Arizona Fall League
Cincinnati Reds on Wrong Side of History After Another Postseason Loss
Former Cincinnati Reds All-Star Removed From Braves’ 40-Man Roster
Exclusive Interview With Cincinnati Reds Minor League All-Star
Cincinnati Reds Squander Chances in Season-Ending Loss to Dodgers
Sal Stewart Makes Reds History in Game 2 of National League Wild Card Series
Former Reds Pitcher Gets Out of Bases-Loaded Jam for Yankees, Has Epic Reaction
MLB Analyst Suggests Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Was Tipping Pitches Against Dodgers
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Make Major League Baseball History
Cincinnati Reds Utility Player Elects Free Agency
Four Cincinnati Reds Players Nominated For All-MLB Team
Reds Become First Team Ever to Reach Playoffs Without Meeting These Statistical Marks
Brent Suter Does Impression of Terry Francona After Reds Clinch Playoff Berth
Milwaukee Brewers Show Pure Class After Cincinnati Reds Clinch Playoff Spot
Former Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Designated for Assignment
Former Cincinnati Reds Fan Favorite Claimed By Atlanta Braves
Cincinnati Reds Sign Former Wake Forest Pitcher to Minor League Deal
Cincinnati Reds Sign Former George Mason Pitcher to Minor League Deal
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast