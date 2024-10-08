How Will Manager Terry Francona Challenge Elly De La Cruz and Other Cincinnati Reds Players?
Terry Francona inherits a budding superstar in Elly De La Cruz as he becomes the next manager of the Cincinnati Reds.
De La Cruz had a breakout season where he proved a lot of dreamers right about what his expectations could be. How will Francona help De La Cruz reach the next level?
“The goal is for our ball club to play aggressively and intelligently," Francona said. "One without the other doesn’t work very well. Spring Training will probably have a bit more priority on doing those types of things and getting to know each other.”
Francona admitted it has nothing to do with him micro-managing De La Cruz or any other player.
“The best way for them to play is not for me to tell them to go to point A, to B, to C. It’s to kind of let them be loose and free, but also playing the game correctly,” he said.
