Look: Cincinnati Reds Draft Pick Chase Burns Named One of MLB's Best Pitching Prospects

The Reds drafted Chase Burns with the second overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft.

Greg Kuffner

May 24, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Wake Forest pitcher Chase Burns (29) comes out for the second inning against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the ACC Baseball Tournament at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
MLB.com recently polled Major League Baseball executives and asked them, "Who is baseball's best pitching prospect?"

Chase Burns, who the Reds selected with the second overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, received the second most votes at 16.7%.

Tigers prospect Jackson Jobe received 37.5% of the vote.

Burns was 10-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 191 strikeouts in 100 innings at Wake Forest last season and will most likely start the season in High-A Dayton.

