Look: MLB Analyst Ranks Reds as Team with Most Impressive Offseason

The Reds won 77 games in 2024.

New Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona holds his jersey after an event to introduce the new manager at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024.
MLB Network analyst Dan O'Dowd ranked the six teams that have had the most impressive offseasons. The list was excluding the Dodgers for obvious reasons—they've added a ton to their roster over the past few months.

The Reds edged out the Red Sox, Cubs and Diamondbacks for the top spot on his list.

Cincinnati has made waves this offseason with a series of moves to try to contend in 2025.

They convinced legendary manager Terry Francona to come out of retirement, bringing his championship pedigree to Cincinnati. They retained Nick Martinez when he accepted of their qualifying offer, reinforcing their pitching depth.

Additionally, the Reds bolstered their roster with key trades, acquiring Brady Singer, Gavin Lux, and Jose Trevino, each poised to make significant contributions. To cap it off, they addressed their outfield needs by signing free agent standout Austin Hays on Tuesday.

The Red Sox, Cubs, Diamondbacks, Rangers, and Athletics were rounded out his top six.

