Inside The Reds

Look: Reds Star Hunter Greene Helps Support Young Athletes Affected by Los Angeles Fires

This is cool.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene (21) collects a new ball after giving up a solo home run to Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz (15) in the first inning of the MLB National League Game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. The Pirates led 1-0 after four innings.
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene (21) collects a new ball after giving up a solo home run to Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz (15) in the first inning of the MLB National League Game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. The Pirates led 1-0 after four innings. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Reds ace Hunter Greene is supporting travel ball, high school, and college baseball players affected by the fires in Los Angeles by giving away free baseball cleats.

"I've got FREE baseball cleats (Value $100 a pair NEW, Metal Spikes ONLY, sizes 9.5-15) for all the travel ball, high school and college baseball players affected by the Palisades, Malibu and Altadena fires," Green tweeted. "Must show proof of residency. Reach out to my community service team manager, Melissa here on my direct message. MUST pickup at my Santa Clarita, CA wharehouse. Spread the word, while supplies last."

This is an awesome gesture by the 25-year-old.

Check out Greene's full post below:

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

Cincinnati Reds Star Matt McLain is Healthy, to Play in Arizona Fall League

Report: Cincinnati Reds Rule Out Six Popular Managerial Candidates

Cincinnati Reds Expected to Target Two Candidates for Manager Job, Including Former Red

Cincinnati Reds Expected to “Aggressively Pursue” Trade for 3-Time All-Star This Offseason

Three Qualities the Next Cincinnati Reds Manager Must Have

Skip Schumaker Has Key Trait Cincinnati Reds Are Looking For in Next Manager

Nine Candidates to be Next Manager of the Cincinnati Reds Following David Bell Firing

Rhett Lowder Dazzles in Final Appearance of 2024, Wraps Up Impressive First Season

Marty Brennaman Weighs in on Reds Manager Search, Believes They Should Target World Series Champion Terry Francona

Cincinnati Reds Will Have to Compete With Multiple Teams to Land Skip Schumaker

Look: No. 2 Overall Pick Chase Burns in Cincinnati Reds Uniform for First Time

Watch: Nick Krall Discusses Reds’ Decision to Fire Manager David Bell

Look: Cincinnati Reds 2025 Spring Training Schedule Released

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

Home/News