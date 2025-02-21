Matt McLain Excited for 2025 Season After Missing Entire 2024 Season Due to Injury
After missing the entire 2024 campaign, Matt McLain is happy to be healthy heading into spring training and is excited to just be on the field again with his teammates.
"I'm just excited," he told Fox19 Now's Joe Danneman. "Playing baseball is what I love."
After being promoted in May of 2023, McLain was one of Cincinnati's most productive players as a rookie, slashing .290/.357/.507 with 43 extra-base hits and 14 stolen bases.
When he hurt his shoulder in spring training last season, which caused him to miss the entire season, the Reds deeply missed his production at the top of the order.
"It's fun to be out there with the guys and be out on the field because I got none of that last year," he said. "Being able to be out there brings the intensity and excitement up."
McLain said what he missed most about the season was winning and the excitement that happens in the dugout after wins. The 25-year-old believes the Reds have the talent to be a really good team, and him being healthy should be a big reason why.
While the playoffs may be a goal, the second baseman has bigger expectations.
"We have the pieces to be a World Series Champion team. That's definitely the expectation across the clubhouse."
Mclain understands he might have to prove to Reds fans and the rest of Major League Baseball that he's the same great player he was before the shoulder injury. The last time he played in a Major League game was August 27, 2023 against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
"Just being able to be the same player that I was and dominate," McLain said. "Just go out there and dominate every day."
Health is a key factor for this Reds' team if they want to be able to compete for a division title and make the playoffs, and McLain understands that.
"Dialing in my prep routines and postgame recovery routines," McLain said. "Cold tubs. Sauna. Sleep. Diet. When I show up, working on my mobility and stretching."
You can watch Joe Danneman's full interview with McLain below:
