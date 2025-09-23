'My Palms Get Sweaty' - Reds Manager Terry Francona on Playoff Run
The Reds start a very important three-game series against thw Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night at Great American Ball Park.
Brady Singer will start on the mound for Cincinnati.
Before Tuesday's game, manager Terry Francona met with reporters.
"The best thing we can do is see if we can win tonight," Francona said. "That's the best way to go about it."
There aren't many players on this Reds roster that has experienced playing in important games like this down the stretch.
"We have earned the right to embrace going out and competing. That is what we will do. We are going through some stuff for the first time. To say we aren't is wrong. But it's baseball. If they were asking us to go do calculus or something, I'd be scared to death. This is baseball."
Francona never gets tired of the feeling of big games.
"That is something that will never get old," Francona continued. "I have been in full uniform since a quarter till 10. My palms get sweaty. It's what you're here for."
You can see Francona's full comments below:
