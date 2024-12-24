Inside The Reds

New Reds Catcher Jose Trevino to Wear Number 56

The Reds traded for Trevino on Friday.

Greg Kuffner

Oct 28, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino (39) tags out Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Gavin Lux (9) at home plate during the fourth inning in game three of the 2024 MLB World Series at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
Oct 28, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino (39) tags out Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Gavin Lux (9) at home plate during the fourth inning in game three of the 2024 MLB World Series at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
The Reds acquired catcher Jose Trevino from the Yankees for Fernando Cruz and Alex Jackson on Friday.

Trevino will wear number 56 and he's the first player to wear it since right-handed pitcher Steve Delabar in 2016.

Number 56 had been worn by third base coach J.R. House from 2019-2024.

