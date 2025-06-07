Friday's Reds vs Diamondbacks Game at Great American Ball Park Suspended Due to Rain
The Cincinnati Reds vs Arizona Diamondbacks game was suspended after the sixth inning due to heavy rain on Friday night.
The game will start in the seventh inning on Saturday at 2:10 p.m. ET at Great American Ballpark. The regularly scheduled game will start approximately 40 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.
It was an eventful night at the ballpark before the rain stole the show.
The Diamondbacks took a 3-0 lead on back-to-back home runs off Reds' starting pitcher Nick Lodolo in the third inning.
The Reds answered with a two-run home run by TJ Friedl in the third and a solo shot by Christian Encarnacion-Strand in the sixth. It was Encarnacion-Strand's third home run of the season and his first since returning from injury.
With the rain coming down hard, Reds manager Terry Francona pinch-hit Gavin Lux with runners on the corners and two outs, but Lux grounded out to third to end the inning.
