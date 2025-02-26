Reds Announce FanDuel Sports Network Spring Training Schedule
The Reds are set to appear in five games on the FanDuel Sports Network this spring. Check out the dates and opponents below.
- February 26 vs the Los Angeles Angels
- March 3 vs the Milwaukee Brewers
- March 8 vs the Arizona Diamondbacks
- March 9 vs the Los Angeles Angels
- March 18 vs the Los Angeles Angels
New in 2025, fans will be able to purchase a subscription via the FanDuel Sports Network app or by visiting. Fans will also be able to access their subscription through Amazon Prime. This new streaming option will give fans throughout the Reds regional TV territory access to its Reds coverage with no local blackouts. The DTC option for fans is available for purchase with monthly, season pass and annual options.
See all of the ways you can watch the Reds in 2025 here.
