Reds Announce FanDuel Sports Network Spring Training Schedule

The Reds will be on the FanDuel Sports Network five times this spring.

Greg Kuffner

Fans gather to watch a Cactus League game between the Cincinnati Reds and Los Angeles Dodgers, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz.
Fans gather to watch a Cactus League game between the Cincinnati Reds and Los Angeles Dodgers, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz. / Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Reds are set to appear in five games on the FanDuel Sports Network this spring. Check out the dates and opponents below.

  • February 26 vs the Los Angeles Angels
  • March 3 vs the Milwaukee Brewers
  • March 8 vs the Arizona Diamondbacks
  • March 9 vs the Los Angeles Angels
  • March 18 vs the Los Angeles Angels

New in 2025, fans will be able to purchase a subscription via the FanDuel Sports Network app or by visiting. Fans will also be able to access their subscription through Amazon Prime. This new streaming option will give fans throughout the Reds regional TV territory access to its Reds coverage with no local blackouts. The DTC option for fans is available for purchase with monthly, season pass and annual options.

See all of the ways you can watch the Reds in 2025 here.

Published
Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

