Reds Manager Terry Francona Explains How He Plans to Hold Players Accountable

The Reds officially introduced Francona as manager on Monday morning.

New Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona holds his new jersey on stage with (left to right) team owner Bob Castellini, President of Baseball Operation, Nick Krall, and General Manager Brad Meador, during an event to introduce the new manager of the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024.
New Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona holds his new jersey on stage with (left to right) team owner Bob Castellini, President of Baseball Operation, Nick Krall, and General Manager Brad Meador, during an event to introduce the new manager of the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024.
The Reds introduced manager Terry Francona on Monday morning. A key focus surrounding the team has been accountability.

How can this talented young core can be held responsible for their development and performance?

Francona emphasized the crucial role of relationships when it comes to holding players accountable.

“You have to build relationships with guys," Francona said. "Inevitably, when you’re in a position of leadership, you’re going to have to tell guys some things they don’t want to hear. The best way I know how to do that is to develop a relationship built on honest and trust.”

Francona was also asked about his managing style. How does he react when a guy is struggling or making mistakes?

“Until you know who you’re dealing with. I don’t think there is a blanket way of dealing with something. I do know if something goes wrong, your goal is to never have it happen again," Francona said. "I think players like being coached. I think they enjoy working hard, but you have got to be organized."

Francona is known to be a manager that players love playing for, but also a guy who isn't scared to have a tough conversation.

Published
