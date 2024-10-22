Inside The Reds

Reds Pitcher Brent Suter Named Finalist for 2024 Philanthropist of the Year Award

The Philanthropist of the Year Award is a part of the 2024 Players Choice Awards.

Greg Kuffner

Sep 4, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Brent Suter (31) prepares to pitch in the ninth inning against the Houston Astros at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Sep 4, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Brent Suter (31) prepares to pitch in the ninth inning against the Houston Astros at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Major League Baseball Players Association announced the finalists for the 2024 Players Choice Awards on Monday.

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brent Suter was selected as a finalist for the Philanthropist of the Year Award, an award that is given to an athlete that embodies an altruistic spirit and commitment to creating a positive social impact.

This marks the inaugural presentation of this award, with Rhys Hoskins of the Milwaukee Brewers and Jose Trevino of the New York Yankees also named as finalists.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

Cincinnati Reds Star Matt McLain is Healthy, to Play in Arizona Fall League

Report: Cincinnati Reds Rule Out Six Popular Managerial Candidates

Cincinnati Reds Expected to Target Two Candidates for Manager Job, Including Former Red

Cincinnati Reds Expected to “Aggressively Pursue” Trade for 3-Time All-Star This Offseason

Three Qualities the Next Cincinnati Reds Manager Must Have

Skip Schumaker Has Key Trait Cincinnati Reds Are Looking For in Next Manager

Nine Candidates to be Next Manager of the Cincinnati Reds Following David Bell Firing

Rhett Lowder Dazzles in Final Appearance of 2024, Wraps Up Impressive First Season

Marty Brennaman Weighs in on Reds Manager Search, Believes They Should Target World Series Champion Terry Francona

Cincinnati Reds Will Have to Compete With Multiple Teams to Land Skip Schumaker

Look: No. 2 Overall Pick Chase Burns in Cincinnati Reds Uniform for First Time

Watch: Nick Krall Discusses Reds’ Decision to Fire Manager David Bell

Look: Cincinnati Reds 2025 Spring Training Schedule Released

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Home/News