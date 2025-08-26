Inside The Reds

Reds Pitcher Sent for MRI After Feeling Soreness in Arm

This isn't ideal.

Greg Kuffner

May 31, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Graham Ashcraft (23) reacts after the Chicago Cubs score during the eighth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images
Matt Marton-Imagn Images
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Graham Ashcraft was sent for an MRI on Tuesday after he felt soreness in his "distal forearm" area, according to Gordon Wittenmyer of The Enquirer.

Ashcraft has appeared in 53 games for the Reds this season with a 3.72 ERA. He has struck out 56 batters in 58 innings.

He most recently appeared in Sunday's win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Manager Terry Francona spoke with reporters ahead of Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers and said Ashcraft was feeling some tightness in the area and he was going to go get it looked at.

The Reds are 68-64 and play game two of the series against the Dodgers on Tuesday night. Nick Martinez will start on the mound for Cincinnati.

You can see Wittnemyer's full post below:

Published
Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

