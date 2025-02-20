Reds President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall Excited About Reds' Pitching Depth
At the end of last season, the Reds' starting rotation was decimated with injuries.
Hunter Greene was out for a period of time before coming back to make a couple of starts at the end of the season. Andrew Abbott made his last start of the season on August 18 before a shoulder injury ended his 2024 campaign. Nick Lodolo battled four different stints on the injured list before his season came to an end on August 22.
Brandon Williamson made just four stars all season long for Cincinnati before leaving a game against the Braves on September 17 after just 1 1/3 innings.
The Reds made a plethora of moves to try to bolster their rotation depth this season. They traded Jonathan India to the Kansas City Royals for Brady Singer and signed veteran left-hander Wade Miley.
Cincinnati now has nine pitchers on their staff who have made starts over the last two seasons and Reds' President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall feels good about the current staff.
"We've got a lot of quality, young arms, starting with Hunter (Greene), who was an All-Star last year, Krall said on MLB Network. "He wants to be great. Nick Lodolo, Brady Singer, guys like that. It's been fun to see."
Regardless of the five pitchers who make the rotation out of camp, the Reds are setup to have much more depth heading in 2025 than they did in 2024.
Watch the clip with MLB Network and Nick Krall below:
