Reds Shattered a Season-Long Drought in Stunning Fashion in Win Over Blue Jays
The Cincinnati Reds rallied in the ninth inning on Monday, scoring three runs to beat the Blue Jays 5-4 after trailing 4-2.
Ke'Bryan Hayes and Matt McLain both started the Reds rally with singles. After a Miguel Andujar pop-up, TJ Friedl hit what appeared to be a game-tying double. However, the ball got lodged in the wall, and McLain was forced to go back to third base.
Noelvi Marte was next up. On a 3-2 pitch, Marte ripped a 100 mph single through the drawn in infield, scoring McLain and Friedl, giving the Reds the win.
It was the first time in 50 chances this season that the Reds won when trailing by multiple runs in the ninth inning or later, according to Joel Luckhaupt.
Prior to Monday's win, they were 0-49 this season.
The win moved Cincinnati to 70-68 on the season and they stayed four games back of the New York Mets for the third and final National League Wild Card spot.
