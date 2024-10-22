Reds Superstar Elly De La Cruz Shares What He Plans to Get Better at This Offseason
After slumping down the stretch in 2023, Reds fans weren't exactly sure what to expect from Elly De La Cruz in 2024.
The 22-year-old infielder had a fantastic season, leading the team with an OPS of .810 to go along with his team-leading 25 home runs. He led all of Major League Baseball with 69 stolen bases.
One may ask, how can De La Cruz continue to improve?
Well, he did lead the league in strikeouts and errors. Despite leading the league in errors, he was still fourth in the league in outs above average.
"I will work on everything," De La Cruz told Mark Sheldon on MLB.com. "I want to get better every day at everything."
If De La Cruz can cut down on the strikeouts, his numbers are only going to get better.
“If he can cut down some of his strikeouts and put more balls in play, he’s going to hit more home runs," Reds president of baseball operations Nick Krall said. "He’s going to get more base hits. He’s going to get on base more to steal more bases."
De La Cruz's potential is sky-high, and if he continues to refine his game, his ceiling is as high as he wants to take it.
You can read Sheldon's full article on De La Cruz here.
