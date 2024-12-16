Three Cincinnati Reds Players in FanGraphs Top 100 Players of 2025
FanGraphs put out its projections for the top 100 players next season, and the Reds were well represented with three names on the list.
Below, you will find the breakdown of the Reds players in the top 100.
Matt McLain - fWAR 4.0 (#37)
McLain missed the entire 2024 season due to a shoulder injury sustained in spring training. FanGraphs is projecting McLain to have a WAR of 4.0. To put that into perspective, McLain had a fWAR of 3.1 in 2023 when he slashed .290/.357/.507 with 16 home runs and 14 stolen bases.
The projections have McLain slashing .260/.342/.463 in 2025 to go along with 25 home runs and 18 stolen bases.
Elly De La Cruz - fWAR 3.9 (#42)
To my surprise, De La Cruz came in at No. 42 and behind McLain on this list. This is nothing against McLain, but De La Cruz was clearly the Reds' best player last season and McLain has not played a regular season game in over a year.
FanGraphs projects De La Cruz to have a 3.9 WAR, which would be significantly below his 6.4 fWAR in 2024.
De La Cruz slashed .259/.339/.471 with 25 home runs and 67 stolen bases in 2024, but is projected to slash .253/.327/.459 with 26 home runs and 54 stolen bases in 2025.
Also of note, they project De La Cruz to play 150 games in 2025 after he played 160 in 2024.
Hunter Greene - fWAR 3.0 (#96)
After having the best season of his young career, Greene rounds out the list at No. 96.
The right-hander went 9-5 with a 2.75 ERA and 169 strikeouts in 150 1/3 innings in 2024. FanGraphs projects Greene to go 11-11 with a 4.23 ERA with 216 strikeouts in 182 innings in 2025.
Greene's ERA raising almost a full point and a half would be surprising to see, but it's interesting to see they project Greene to throw over 180 innings. Green has thrown over 150 innings just once thus far in his career.
Greene gave up just 12 home runs in 2024, but they are projecting him to give up 29 home runs in 2025.
It's hard to see how Greene is projected to give up 17 more home runs in just 32 additional innings, but if that prediction holds true, it would be far from ideal for the Reds.
You can see the full list below:
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
Cincinnati Reds Star Matt McLain is Healthy, to Play in Arizona Fall League
Report: Cincinnati Reds Rule Out Six Popular Managerial Candidates
Cincinnati Reds Expected to Target Two Candidates for Manager Job, Including Former Red
Cincinnati Reds Expected to “Aggressively Pursue” Trade for 3-Time All-Star This Offseason
Three Qualities the Next Cincinnati Reds Manager Must Have
Skip Schumaker Has Key Trait Cincinnati Reds Are Looking For in Next Manager
Nine Candidates to be Next Manager of the Cincinnati Reds Following David Bell Firing
Rhett Lowder Dazzles in Final Appearance of 2024, Wraps Up Impressive First Season
Marty Brennaman Weighs in on Reds Manager Search, Believes They Should Target World Series Champion Terry Francona
Cincinnati Reds Will Have to Compete With Multiple Teams to Land Skip Schumaker
Look: No. 2 Overall Pick Chase Burns in Cincinnati Reds Uniform for First Time
Watch: Nick Krall Discusses Reds’ Decision to Fire Manager David Bell
Look: Cincinnati Reds 2025 Spring Training Schedule Released
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast