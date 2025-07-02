Two Keys Reds Players Banged Up Following Loss to Red Sox, Manager Provides Update
Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona told reporters after the game that Spencer Steer and Christian Encarnacion-Strand got banged up in Wednesday's game.
Steer, who homered earlier in the game, got hit in the right hand by a pitch. He stayed in the game, but Francona told Charlie Goldsmith that it's already starting to swell up and turn colors.
Encarnacion-Strand left the game after fouling a ball off of his foot.
Steer has been one of Cincinnati's hottest hitters and it would be a huge blow to the lineup if he's forced to miss time.
Noelvi Marte is close to being ready and could likely be called up and join the team in Philiadelphia on Friday for their series against the Phillies.
The Reds face off against the Red Sox in the series finale on Wednesday at 7:10 ET.
You can see Goldsmith's full tweet below:
