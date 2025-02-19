Tyler Stephenson Focused on Defensive Improvements with Guidance from Jose Trevino
As the Reds prepare for the 2025 season, Tyler Stephenson is looking to take a step forward defensively, particularly in controlling the running game. After dealing with a fractured collarbone in 2022, his ability to throw out baserunners hasn’t been the same, but he’s determined to get back to form.
“I feel great with where I am,” Stephenson said on the Reds Hot Stove. “We will find out here in a couple of days when games start. I’ve done everything I could, and that’s something we are going to monitor a lot. I am really hoping that the adjustment we made does translate into games and I can be better at that.”
Stephenson's bat has always been his specialty, but his early years with the Reds were spent learning from veteran catcher Tucker Barnhart. Now, with two-time Gold Glove winner José Trevino joining the team, Stephenson has another experienced backstop to guide his development.
“I’ve talked about Tucker to you guys so much, but to be in the situation where I was, my first two years, to learn from him, I am who I am today because of him,” Stephenson said. “Now Trevino, who we got, he’s just like Tucker and is going to have a huge impact. There has been a lot of growth over these past five years…I want to be the best version of myself and continue to get better.”
Trevino, who won the American League Platinum Glove Award in 2022 and the Reds traded for back in December, brings elite defensive skills and a reputation as one of the best game-callers in baseball. In just a short time together, he has already impressed Stephenson.
“He understands so much about catching. He’s got results. He has a Platinum Glove. He’s a sponge,” Stephenson said. “He has so much knowledge, and we’ve only been together for a week. He wants me to be the best version of myself, and he’s going to push me to that, and I’m excited. I think there is going to be a lot of growth just from learning from him this year.”
With Trevino in the mix, the Reds have added a defensive specialist who can help elevate Stephenson’s game behind the plate. If the adjustments translate to improved results, Stephenson could take another step forward as a well-rounded catcher in 2025.
You can listen to the full episode of the Reds Hot Stove here.
