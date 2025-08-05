Watch and Listen: Crucial Play in Reds - Cubs Game Overturned Heard on All Broadcasts
With Graham Ashcraft on the mound and Dansby Swanson at the plate, the Cincinnati Reds lead the Chicago Cubs 3-2 with two outs and a man on third in the bottom of the seventh inning on Monday night.
Swanson hit a soft groundball to Reds third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes. Hayes made a nice play to pick the ball and throw it over to Spencer Steer at first base, but it appeared Swanson beat the ball to the bag.
However, the Reds challenged. Upon further review, Swanson missed the bag at first and by the time he dragged his foot over the top of the bag, Steer had already caught the ball. The call was overturned and the Reds help onto a 3-2 lead, a lead they would not surrender the rest of the night.
Watch and listen to the play on Reds and Cubs television and radio below:
