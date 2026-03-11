Reds Infielder Scratched From Lineup on Wednesday
Cincinnati Reds infielder Nathaniel Lowe was scratched from the lineup on Wednesday afternoon against the Milwaukee Brewers.
Originally, Lowe was in the lineup batting fifth and playing first base. Instead, Dane Myers will play center field and hit fifth and Spencer Steer will move from the outfield to first base.
Lowe signed a minor league deal with the Reds just ahead of Spring Training. We have yet to hear from the clubhouse about why the veteran left-hander was scratched.
You can see the updated lineup below:
- LF TJ Friedl
- 2B Matt McLain
- DH Tyler Stephenson
- 1B Spencer Steer
- CF Dane Myers
- RF Noelvi Marte
- 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes
- C Jose Trevino
- SS Garrett Hampson
Andrew Abbott, Emilio Pagán, Tony Santillan, Graham Ashcraft, Sam Moll, and Zach Maxwell are all expected to pitch on Wednesday.
The Reds’ offense has been one of the best in baseball this spring. They lead all Major League teams in home runs (32), slugging percentage (.530), and OPS (.892), while ranking near the top of the league in batting average, total bases, runs scored, extra-base hits, and on-base percentage.
They’ve also done a great job limiting strikeouts, with just 116 through 16 Cactus League games, the fewest of any team in the Majors. Their 32 home runs this spring are already two more than they hit during the entire 2025 Cactus League season.
