Watch and Listen to Matt McLain's Go-Ahead Home Run in Reds 8-4 Win Over Mets

A big win for the Reds!

Greg Kuffner

Jul 18, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; Cincinnati Reds second baseman Matt McLain (9) watches his two run home run against the New York Mets during the fifth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Reds beat the New York Mets 8-4 on Friday night for their fifth win in their last six games.

With the Reds trailing 2-1 in the fifth inning, Matt McLain stepped up to the plate after TJ Friedl was hit by a pitch and hit a ball into the left field seats to give the Reds a 3-2 lead.

Tyler Stephenson, Matt McLain, and Austin Hays all hit home runs on Friday.

Nick Lodolo gave up just two runs over seven innings and recorded his team-leading 12th quality start of the season.

Watch and listen to McLain's go-ahead home run as heard on Reds and Mets television and radio below:

