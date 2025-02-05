Inside The Reds

Watch: Brent Suter is the Best Hugger in Baseball?

This is funny.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brent Suter prepares to pitch in the ninth inning of the MLB game at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024. Cincinnati Reds defeated Houston Astros 12-5.
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brent Suter prepares to pitch in the ninth inning of the MLB game at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024. Cincinnati Reds defeated Houston Astros 12-5. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Reds relief pitcher Brent Suter joined MLB Network Radio last week. A funny moment broke out when Suter was told he's the "best hugger in Major League Baseball.

"It's one of those things, I really try to be the best teammate I can be and pour myself into relationships with guys," Suter said with a laugh. "Seeing guys I haven't seen in a while, even though they're playing for the other team, it's like, come here, big guy. Let's bring it in. I love the hugs. I love the dap ups. I try to be a teammate guy and it's just a good way of showing love to my guys."

The Reds re-signed Suter in November.

Suter pitched in 47 games for the Reds in 2024 with an ERA of 3.15. He struck out 50 batters of 65 1/3 innings.

Watch the full clip below:

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

Cincinnati Reds Star Matt McLain is Healthy, to Play in Arizona Fall League

Report: Cincinnati Reds Rule Out Six Popular Managerial Candidates

Cincinnati Reds Expected to Target Two Candidates for Manager Job, Including Former Red

Cincinnati Reds Expected to “Aggressively Pursue” Trade for 3-Time All-Star This Offseason

Three Qualities the Next Cincinnati Reds Manager Must Have

Skip Schumaker Has Key Trait Cincinnati Reds Are Looking For in Next Manager

Nine Candidates to be Next Manager of the Cincinnati Reds Following David Bell Firing

Rhett Lowder Dazzles in Final Appearance of 2024, Wraps Up Impressive First Season

Marty Brennaman Weighs in on Reds Manager Search, Believes They Should Target World Series Champion Terry Francona

Cincinnati Reds Will Have to Compete With Multiple Teams to Land Skip Schumaker

Look: No. 2 Overall Pick Chase Burns in Cincinnati Reds Uniform for First Time

Watch: Nick Krall Discusses Reds’ Decision to Fire Manager David Bell

Look: Cincinnati Reds 2025 Spring Training Schedule Released

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

Home/News