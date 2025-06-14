Watch: Cincinnati Reds Legend Returns to Great American Ball Park with Savannah Bananas
Cincinnati Reds legend Todd Frazier returned to Great American Ball Park on Friday night with the Savannah Bananas.
Frazier slashed .257/.321/.463 with 234 extra-base hits across five seasons with the Reds.
He was a National League All-Star in 2014 and 2015 and won the Home Run Derby at Great American Ball Park in 2015.
The Reds traded Frazier to the White Sox in a three-team deal that brought the Reds Jose Peraza, Brandon Dixon, and Scott Schebler.
Frazier went on to play for five other teams in eight seasons after leaving Cincinnati.
He was always a fan favorite in Cincinnati. You can see his warm welcome back on Friday below:
