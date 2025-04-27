Watch: Jim Day Provides Injury Update on Tyler Stephenson and Wade Miley
During Sunday's game against the Colorado Rockies, Jim Day provided an injury update on Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson and gave an update on Wade Miley, who left Sunday's rehab start after just 10 pitches.
Stephenson hit a home run and threw out a potential base stealer on Sunday for Triple-A Louisville.
"He had communication with the Major League staff this morning," Day said about Stephenson. "He told the Reds because of the rainouts, I need a few more games. Expect him to go to Memphis with Triple-A Louisville and they will reassess midweek."
When Miley left the game after just 10 pitches, it didn't look good, but Day provided some positive news.
"Miley left his start in Dayton in his fourth batter of the game. He only threw 10 pitches, which gives you alarm and think oh, is it the surgically repaired elbow? I am told it is not. It is a lower-body injury. He will have an MRI. But good news, it was not his pitching elbow."
All things considered, that is good news for Miley and the Reds.
You can watch Day's full report below:
