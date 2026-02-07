Eugenio Suárez Gives the Reds Something They’ve Been Missing for Years
In this story:
For years, the designated hitter only mattered in the American League. In 2022, Major League Baseball approved the designated hitter to be universal throughout the entire league.
Since the National League adopted the DH, the Reds have just 76 home runs from the DH position, which is fourth lowest in all of Major League Baseball.
- Nationals - 71
- Royals - 71
- Rangers -74
- Reds - 76
The Reds signed Eugenio Suarez to a one-year, $15 million deal last week, which should help provide some power in the middle of the lineup. In fact, since 2022, Suarez has 132 home runs by himself.
“I'm here now to help this team," Suarez said. "Not to be a superhero, but to be my best version (of myself),"
The Reds have had just one player hit 25 or more home runs in a season over the last three years. He provides the pop Reds fans and the front office has been looking for.
“It felt like a root canal watching them on offense sometimes," ESPN.com's Jesse Rogers said in a recent appearance on MLB Network.
While Suarez will DH often, he will also see some reps at first base and third base. Regardless, Suárez gives the Reds something they’ve been missing for quite some time.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
How Emilio Pagán Played a Role in Pierce Johnson Joining Cincinnati Reds
Report: Reds Interested in Signing Familiar Face After Breakout 2025 Season
Hunter Greene Creates Unforgettable Moment for Reds Fan at Redsfest
Two More Cincinnati Reds Players Crack MLB Network’s Top 100 Players List
Report: Multiple Teams Interested in Trading for Key Players on Reds Roster
Reds Star Elly De La Cruz Reveals Status for World Baseball Classic
Cincinnati Reds 2025 Draft Pick Opens Up on Tough Start to Professional Career
Why Elly De La Cruz Turned Down Reds Record Breaking Offer
Cincinnati Reds Announce 2025 Organization Award Winners
One-on-One With New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers
One-on-One With Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Rhett Lowder
How Draft Day Took an Unexpected Turn for New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers
Nick Krall Reveals Key Details About Cincinnati Reds’ Bullpen Plans
Nick Krall Has Exciting Message for Reds Fans Following Trade
Cincinnati Reds Win Total Feels Lower Than Expected
Previewing Cincinnati Reds Catcher Position Ahead of 2026 Season
What the Reds’ Gavin Lux Trade Really Means — and What Could Be Next
Cincinnati Reds Land Two Top-50 Prospects in 16-Player International Class
Cincinnati Reds Bring Back Veteran Pitcher on Minor League Deal
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast
Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.Follow RedsDaily4