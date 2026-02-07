Eugenio Suárez Gives the Reds Something They’ve Been Missing for Years

For years, the designated hitter only mattered in the American League. In 2022, Major League Baseball approved the designated hitter to be universal throughout the entire league.

Since the National League adopted the DH, the Reds have just 76 home runs from the DH position, which is fourth lowest in all of Major League Baseball.

Nationals - 71

Royals - 71

Rangers -74

Reds - 76

The Reds signed Eugenio Suarez to a one-year, $15 million deal last week, which should help provide some power in the middle of the lineup. In fact, since 2022, Suarez has 132 home runs by himself.

“I'm here now to help this team," Suarez said. "Not to be a superhero, but to be my best version (of myself),"

The Reds have had just one player hit 25 or more home runs in a season over the last three years. He provides the pop Reds fans and the front office has been looking for.

“It felt like a root canal watching them on offense sometimes," ESPN.com's Jesse Rogers said in a recent appearance on MLB Network.

While Suarez will DH often, he will also see some reps at first base and third base. Regardless, Suárez gives the Reds something they’ve been missing for quite some time.

