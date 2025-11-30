Cincinnati Reds Prospect Lighting It Up In Australian Baseball League
Cincinnati Reds prospect Pablo Nunez is on a hitting tear in the Australian Baseball League. The 19-year-old is playing for the Sydney Blue Sox. The lefty is slashing .475/.553/.550 with three doubles and six RBIs at the leadoff spot. Defensively, he has also thrown out two runners at home and has a 1.000 fielding percentage to this point. On Saturday, Nunez went 2-4 with two runs scored and is currently leading the league in hits.
A mid-tier signing for the Reds in 2024, not a lot of hype went into him compared to the bigger signings of Sanchez and Mariano. His scouting report showed him having excellent bat-to-ball skills and sneaky power for his slender 5'11" 145-pound frame.
In 2025, he set a record in the Dominican Summer League for on-base percentage. In 36 games, Nunez slashed .327/.542/.413 with 16 stolen bases, 41 walks, and just six strikeouts. He had six extra-base hits and hit his first home run as a professional. He also put together an impressive 26.1 walk percentage and a 170 wRC+. He was named to the Dominican Summer League All-Star team and later promoted to the Reds' bridge league in Arizona to finish out 2025.
The center fielder is making a name for himself and will be a prospect to keep an eye out for in 2026 and beyond.
Ricky Logan is a California native, originally from Yuba City, now living in the greater Cincinnati area with his wife and kids. He’s the co-host and producer of the Red Hot Reds Podcast on YouTube and other social platforms, where he brings commentary and passionate coverage of Cincinnati Reds baseball. He co-hosts the Chatterbox Reds Pregame Show for Chatterbox Sports on YouTube to give pregame analysis for upcoming games and has appeared on various Chatterbox Sports shows. Ricky also serves as an editor and writer for WeLikeSportzPC and recently joined the writing team at Chatterbox Sports covering Reds Minor League Baseball, continuing to grow his presence in the world of sports media.Follow ItsRickyLogan