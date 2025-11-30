Cincinnati Reds Prospect Lighting It Up In Australian Baseball League

Cincinnati Reds prospect Pablo Nunez is on a hitting tear in the Australian Baseball League. The 19-year-old is playing for the Sydney Blue Sox. The lefty is slashing .475/.553/.550 with three doubles and six RBIs at the leadoff spot. Defensively, he has also thrown out two runners at home and has a 1.000 fielding percentage to this point. On Saturday, Nunez went 2-4 with two runs scored and is currently leading the league in hits.

A mid-tier signing for the Reds in 2024, not a lot of hype went into him compared to the bigger signings of Sanchez and Mariano. His scouting report showed him having excellent bat-to-ball skills and sneaky power for his slender 5'11" 145-pound frame.

In 2025, he set a record in the Dominican Summer League for on-base percentage. In 36 games, Nunez slashed .327/.542/.413 with 16 stolen bases, 41 walks, and just six strikeouts. He had six extra-base hits and hit his first home run as a professional. He also put together an impressive 26.1 walk percentage and a 170 wRC+. He was named to the Dominican Summer League All-Star team and later promoted to the Reds' bridge league in Arizona to finish out 2025.

The center fielder is making a name for himself and will be a prospect to keep an eye out for in 2026 and beyond.

